Spanish police detain suspected Islamic State follower in Barcelona

Spanish police detain suspected Islamic State follower in BarcelonaReuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-05-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 13:33 IST
Spanish police have arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who was believed to have been planning a militant attack. The Guardia Civil force said it had arrested the man, described as deeply radicalized, after a joint investigation with security forces in Morocco and the United States.
"The suspect intended to carry out a terrorist act, the details of which are unknown," police said in a statement on Friday.
