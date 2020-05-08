Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry, Meghan tell-all biography set for August release

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:59 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan tell-all biography set for August release
Prince Harry (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

A new tell-all biography of Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle is topping the pre-order charts as it went online on e-commerce site Amazon this week. 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand will be released worldwide on August 11 and claims to go beyond the headlines to reveal details of the couple who stepped back as frontline royals to settle down in the US last month.

"For the very first time, 'Finding Freedom' goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan's life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond [Atlantic Ocean]," reads the Amazon description of the book. "As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple's lives as few outsiders can.

"With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, 'Finding Freedom' is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world," it reads. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, quit as senior members of the royal family earlier this year and are now living with their one-year-old son Archie in a Los Angeles mansion.

The book's blurb adds: "When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world's attention and sparked an international media frenzy. "But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines -- from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives -- few know the true story of Harry and Meghan." The authors claim they will provide a glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of their romance and decision to go their separate way from Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, Scobie and Durand said: "The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed. "Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the number of times they have been repeated.

"It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." The royal couple was last seen across social media in a video recorded by Harry of Markle reading with baby Archie on her lap to raise funds for Save the Children charity on his first birthday on May 6.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on FridayThe students have been impatiently wai...

Two pilots' associations write to civil aviation minister regarding financial support

India Commercial Pilot Association ICPA and Indian Pilots Guild have jointly written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri regarding financial support and stated that Air India employees have not been paid wages since February. T...

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020