Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Indian-American Senator appointed member of committee to address Washington's eco recovery

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:29 IST
COVID-19:Indian-American Senator appointed member of committee to address Washington's eco recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian-American Senator Manka Dhingra has been appointed as a member of a bipartisan committee in the Washington State Senate to address the state's long-term economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The formation of the seven-member bipartisan Special Committee on Economic Recovery was announced by Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig on Wednesday, a press release issued by the Washington Senate Democrats said.

"This bipartisan committee will lay the groundwork and help lead our state in addressing the economic impacts of the virus through effective and innovative solutions to this unprecedented challenge," Billig said. The committee will consist of four Democrat and three Republican senators. Democratic senators include David Frockt, Manka Dhingra, Christine Rolfes, and Rebecca Saldana, and Republicans include senators Randi Becker, Tim Sheldon, while one member is yet to be named.

"Honoured to be selected to serve on this Special Committee on Economic Recovery. This is an opportunity to hear from experts across the country to make bold changes in order to create opportunities for success for all Washingtonians," Manka Dhingra, Senator for Washington's 45th Legislative District, tweeted. Dhingra, 47, is an Indian-American attorney and the first Sikh elected to any state legislature in the US.

The committee will hold its first meeting in June and is tasked with making recommendations on COVID-19 recovery legislation for the next year's 2021 legislative session, or before that, if lawmakers are called back into the session this year. "The purpose of this select committee is to look deeply at the ways in which the pandemic has structurally changed our state and regional economies and to make recommendations on how we can come out stronger on the other side for workers and the businesses that employ them," David Frockt, who will head the committee said.

"The goal is to have this committee work together, without partisanship, in order to drive innovative, forward-looking ideas that can help the people in every corner of this state recover and prosper," he said. It will hold work sessions in the coming months to hear from experts in a variety of fields, look at what other states are doing to recover from the outbreak and identify innovative ways to rejuvenate Washington's economy and communities throughout the state, the release said.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the US is the worst-affected country in the world, with over 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 75,000 deaths. The Washington state has so far reported over 16,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 800 fatalities.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid ruins of a Syrian town, Ramadan meal reunites a community

Amid mounds of rubble and the ruins of buildings destroyed during nearly a decade of war, a Ramadan iftar meal has reunited a community in northwestern Syria.Dozens of men and children sat out on a long line of blankets on the ground in the...

Soccer-Player performance may suffer behind closed doors, says Berbatov

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov fears the performance of some players could suffer in the absence of spectators and a normal atmosphere at stadiums. A number of soccer leagues around the globe will resume after the COVID-1...

Karnataka govt should demand economic package of Rs 50,000 crore from centre: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the state government to demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the centre to deal with the coronavirus crisis. CMofKarnataka sho...

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020