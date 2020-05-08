Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership continues to flourish: EAM after conversation with Uzbek counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of coronavirus in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST
India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership continues to flourish: EAM after conversation with Uzbek counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of coronavirus in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov.

"Warm conversation with FM @a_h_kamilov of #Uzbekistan. Discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of #CoronaVirus," said EAM in a tweet.

"Also preparing for India - Central Asia Dialogue and further bilateral engagements. Our shared approach to Afghanistan was evident. This Strategic Partnership continues to flourish," Jaishankar added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses, as states struggle to reopen

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, government data showed on Friday, while Michigan and California prepared to put people back to work after a manufacturing shutdown.Labor D...

Now, 8 labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls: Govt

The government on Friday said that eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of personal protective equipment PPE coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. The laboratories include South India Textiles Research Associati...

New York governor says 5-year old died from rare COVID-related complications

A 5-year old boy has died in New York from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, highlighting a potential new risk for children in the pandemic, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. Cuomo told a daily...

Xiaomi India unveils Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K

Smartphone major Xiaomi on Friday unveiled its flagship 5G handset - Mi 10 - that features a 108MP quad-camera setup as well as a content streaming device and wireless earbuds as it looks to further strengthen its presence in the connected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020