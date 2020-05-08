India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership continues to flourish: EAM after conversation with Uzbek counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of coronavirus in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:05 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of coronavirus in a conversation with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov.
"Warm conversation with FM @a_h_kamilov of #Uzbekistan. Discussed issues of medical supply and travel in the context of #CoronaVirus," said EAM in a tweet.
"Also preparing for India - Central Asia Dialogue and further bilateral engagements. Our shared approach to Afghanistan was evident. This Strategic Partnership continues to flourish," Jaishankar added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Uzbekistan
- Strategic Partnership
- Jaishankar
- Afghanistan
ALSO READ
Remittances to India likely to decline by 23 pc in 2020 due to COVID-19: World Bank
Lockdown in India has impacted 40 million internal migrants: World Bank
COVID-19 crisis has given India best chance to attract foreign companies: USISPF
'I do feel afraid': Indian workers disinfect coronavirus hotspots
India's COVID-19 count rises to 21,393, death toll at 681