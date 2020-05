BRIEF-Neiman Marcus Says Obtains Court Approval For First Day Motions

Neiman Marcus: * NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP OBTAINS COURT APPROVAL FOR FIRST DAY MOTIONS

* RECEIVES INTERIM APPROVAL OF $675 MILLION DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION LOAN FROM CREDITORS, ENABLING BUSINESS CONTINUITY IN CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS * UPON EMERGENCE, COMPANY'S PLANNED CAPITAL STRUCTURE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE LONG-DATED WITH NO NEAR-TERM MATURITIES

* UPON EMERGENCE, CO'S PLANNED CAPITAL STRUCTURE IS ANTICIPATED TO ELIMINATE $4 BILLION OF EXISTING DEBT * HAS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, HOUSTON DIVISION.