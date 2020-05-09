World News Roundup: Portugal's low-income households struggle to survive pandemic; China releases five prominent labour rights activists and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Portugal's low-income households struggle to survive pandemic

One in four Portuguese with a monthly household income of 650 euros ($705) or less have lost all their income because of the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a study by the National School of Public Health showed on Saturday. "Economic consequences of illness and confinement, such as unemployment or less income sources, can disproportionately affect the most vulnerable groups," said the study, which surveyed around 4,000 people between April 25 and May 1.

Russian troops to help Venezuela search for members of failed incursion: report

Russian soldiers are operating drones over Venezuela as part of a search operation for members of a paramilitary force that led a botched invasion this week, local media reported on Friday, citing deleted tweets from a state military command center. At least eight Russian special forces members will be "operating drones to run search and patrol operations" near La Guaira, the coastal state just north of Caracas, Venezuela's capital, according to a report from local news outlet El Nacional. It posted a screenshot of a tweet it said was later deleted on Thursday from the profile of the military command, known as ZODI La Guaira.

Putin presides over slimmed down Victory Day as coronavirus cases rise

Russia marked 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for President Vladimir Putin. With coronavirus infections rising, Putin last month postponed the highlight of annual Victory Day celebrations, a massive parade on Red Square that showcases Moscow's most sophisticated military hardware, to an unspecified date.

EU Commission calls for state guarantees for vouchers for cancelled travel

The European Commission will tell countries in the European Union to provide state guarantees for travel vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic, if they prefer people to accept the vouchers instead of cash refunds, according to a strategy document seen by Reuters. The EU executive is due on Wednesday to present guidance and recommendations for member states on gradually lifting internal border restrictions, restarting travel and reviving the ailing tourism sector.

China releases five prominent labour rights activists

Five prominent labour activists have returned to their homes more than a year after they were arrested in coordinated raids in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, according to people close to them and a Hong Kong-based rights group. In a closed-door trial, Zhang Zhiru and Wu Guijun were sentenced to three years imprisonment, suspended for four years, while Jian Hui, Song Jiahui and He Yuancheng were sentenced to 18 months, suspended for two years, according to the China Labour Bulletin.

Britain to quarantine travellers for 14 days, UK airlines association says

The British government has told airlines it will introduce a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad to try to avoid a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic, an association representing the airlines said on Saturday. Airlines UK, which represents British Airways, Easyjet and other British airlines, said the move required "a credible exit plan" and should be reviewed weekly. Airport operators said it could have a "devastating" impact on the aviation industry and the broader economy.

As Beijing gyms reopen, users are masked up and ready to shed pounds

Grunts, groans and the sound of pulsing music and crashing weights have returned to some of Beijing's gyms after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the respiratory illness under control in China, the economy has begun to open up again as authorities loosen lockdown restrictions including stay-at-home orders.

Protesters demand closure of LG Polymers plant in India after toxic gas leak

Villagers placed the bodies of three victims of a deadly gas leak from an LG Polymers plant in southern India at the gates of the site on Saturday, and demanded the factory be shut down immediately and its top management arrested. Toxic styrene gas spewed out of the plant near the southern city of Visakhapatnam on Thursday, killing at least 11 people and forcing 800 more to be hospitalized for treatment. Hundreds of victims remain in hospital.

Half of Spaniards will see lockdown eased from Monday as death toll falls

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to its second lowest since mid-March on Saturday, as half the country prepared to move to the next phase of an exit from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns. Spain began to loosen its lockdown this week, but Phase 1 will include a considerable easing of measures that will allow people to move around their province as well as attend concerts and go to the theatre. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed. Migrant workers throw stones at police in India in protest against lockdown

Hundreds of migrant workers in India's western state of Gujarat have clashed for a second day with authorities, hurling stones at police trying to enforce a lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus. Protesters took to the streets in the city of Surat on Saturday, a day after residents in Ahmedabad clashed with paramilitary forces.