CSPPA announces changes to player breaks

The Counter-Strike Professional Players' Association on Saturday announced changes to the upcoming summer and winter player breaks. Per its official Twitter account, CSPPA said it consulted with players as well as Valve, ESL, Flashpoint, DreamHack and StarLadder before announcing the summer offseason will span from July 6 to Aug. 6 while the winter break will be from Dec. 21 to Jan. 17.

"The player breaks mentioned are tournament breaks that allow players to have time off and to practice and prepare for the upcoming season," the CSPPA wrote on Twitter. The summer player break was scheduled to start on July 15 and end on Aug. 15 prior to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the slate. That, however, cut the time very close to ESL One Cologne, which is slated to take place on Aug. 21-30.

