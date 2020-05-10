Over 4,000 released from Italian hospitals

Italy said a near-record 4,008 people were released from hospitals in the past day after testing negative for COVID-19 as the country continues its cautious reopening after a two-month national lockdown. Another 1,083 people tested positive, half of them in hard-hit Lombardy, bringing Italy's confirmed number of cases to 218,268. Officials said the real number is as much as 10 times that.

Another 194 people died, one of the lowest day-to-day death tolls in recent weeks. The confirmed COVID-19 toll in the onetime European epicenter is 30,395. Another 134 intensive care beds were freed up, bringing the total number close to 1,000. At the height of the outbreak, there were more than 4,000 people in ICUs, and the wards in Lombardy were nearly saturated.