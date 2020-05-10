Turkey reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths as it prepares to return to normal life

Turkey reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths as it prepares to return to normal lifePTI | Istanbul | Updated: 10-05-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 00:57 IST
Turkey reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,546 fresh cases on Saturday as it prepared steps to return to normal life. Total fatalities stand at 3,739, while infections number 137,115. According to figures posted on Twitter by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 89,480 patients have recovered.
Shopping malls, barber shops, hairdressers and beauty salons will open for business on Monday as Turkey starts easing restrictions. Meanwhile, one of Turkey's biggest soccer clubs, Besiktas, announced a player and a club employee had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Earlier this week, the Turkish Football Federation said matches behind closed doors would resume next month, prompting the resumption of limited training sessions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Fahrettin Koca
- Turkish Football Federation
- Besiktas
ALSO READ
Turkey's steps to support economy over COVID-19 reach $29 bln - minister
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 106 to 2,706, with 2,861 new cases - ministry
Turkey registers decrease in deaths, new COVID-19 infections
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,805, new cases 2,357 - ministry
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 2,900, new cases 2,131 -health minister