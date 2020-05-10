Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's state-run media starts providing weather update of J-K

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:44 IST
Pakistan's state-run media starts providing weather update of J-K

Pakistan's state-run media on Sunday started providing detailed weather update of Jammu and Kashmir, days after India started the coverage of weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. State-run Radio Pakistan on Sunday reported that in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir "partly cloudy weather is expected with chances of rain.” It reported the maximum and minimum temperatures of Srinagar, Pulwama, Jammu and Ladakh.

Radio Pakistan has special Kashmir coverage and a part of its webpage is dedicated to news from Jammu and Kashmir. The state-run Pakistan Television also gives coverage to news from Kashmir and runs special bulletin on the Valley. The coverage is expected to increase after the Indian media started showing weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan on Friday rejected India's move to begin broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), terming it as a "legally void" action to change the status of the region.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that like the so-called “political maps” issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. India in November last released fresh maps showing PoK as part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh following the bifurcation.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...

Poachers kill rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a rhinoceros was found in Assams Kaziranga National Park KNP at around 5.30 pm yesterday. According to officials, the forest guards of the national park on Saturday had detected the carcass near Duamari Beel under Eastern Range...

Older Turks enjoy walks outside as coronavirus rules relaxed

Turkeys senior citizens got their first chance to venture outside in seven weeks Sunday under relaxed coronavirus restrictions. People aged 65 and over the age group most at risk from the virus were subjected to a stay-at-home curfew on M...

Hyderabad DRDO lab develops Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet to sanitize phones, laptops

A DRDO lab in Hyderabad has developed a Contactless Sanitisation Cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitizer DRUVS which has been designed to sanitize mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, challans etc, said Defence Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020