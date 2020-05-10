Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian woman returns home after 18-month African kidnapping

PTI | Rome | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:18 IST
Italian woman returns home after 18-month African kidnapping

Wearing a surgical mask, disposable gloves and booties to guard against COVID-19, a young Italian woman returned to her homeland Sunday after 18 months as a hostage in eastern Africa. Silvia Romano lowered her mask briefly to display a broad smile after she stepped off an Italian government plane at Rome-Ciampino International Airport. She hugged her mother and other family members, and touched elbows instead of shaking hands with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Romano, 24, was working as a volunteer with an Italian humanitarian group when she was abducted in November 2018 during an attack by gunman in Kenya. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has thanked the Italian intelligence agents who worked for her release, which took place Friday in Somalia. Romano was taken to the Italian Embassy in Mogadishu after she was freed. Rome-based prosecutors investigate crimes committed abroad against Italian citizens, and they are expected to question her about the kidnapping.

Italian news reports said the abductors eventually passed her into the hands of militants linked to Somalia's al-Shabab Islamic extremists. Al-Shabab has been blamed for a series of kidnappings of foreigners along Kenya's coast. Friends and acquaintances in the Milan neighbourhood where Romano's family lives applauded from windows, balconies and on the streets when the plane carrying Romano home landed in Rome.

Italian media also have reported that she converted to Islam while in captivity. Neither her family nor Italian officials have commented on the assertion. When she got off the plane, Romano wore a loose-fitting garment over her hair and African outfit..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19

Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. The test reports came late in the evening on Sat...

42 cases registered, 498 people arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown in Uttarakhand

A total of 42 cases were registered in Uttarakhand while 498 people were arrested on Saturday for violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent coronavirus, said Media Cell, Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand. Total 2,842 cases have been re...

T'gana seeks 50 per cent subsidy from Centre on yarn for handloom sector

The Telangana government has sought 50 per cent subsidy on yarn for the textile industry, from the Centre. Besides, it wanted the GST council to consider waiving the tax on handloom products for two years, in order to support the sector dur...

UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state. The decision came after a spurt in infection c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020