Johnson indicates coronavirus lockdown to remain until at least June 1

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday indicated that the country would be in coronavirus lockdown until at least June 1.

ANI | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 01:13 IST
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday indicated that the country would be in coronavirus lockdown until at least June 1. During an address to the nation, Johnson on Sunday unveiled "careful steps" the government will take to ease the emergency restrictions implemented under nation-wide lockdown to stem the coronavirus spread, CNN reported.

"If we, as a nation, begin to fulfil the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months, we may be able to go further," Johnson said after confirming that the nationwide stay-at-home order would be relaxed on Wednesday to allow for unlimited outdoor exercise. "At the earliest by June 1, after half term, we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased re-opening of shops and to get primary pupils back into school." "From this Wednesday, we want to encourage people to take more and even unlimited amounts of outdoor exercise," Johnson said during his address to the nation on Sunday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom has increased to 31,855, the Health Department said on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 219,183 in total.

While the stay-at-home order has been relaxed, Johnson affirmed that there will be "no immediate end" to the nationwide lockdown. "This is not the time simply to end the lockdown this week...we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures," Johnson said.

"It would be madness now to throw away that achievement by allowing a second spike...we must stay alert. We must continue to control the virus and save lives," he added. (ANI)

