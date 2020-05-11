Earthquake hits off coast of eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

Earthquake hits off coast of eastern Japan, no tsunami warningReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-05-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 05:47 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Monday but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Ibaraki prefecture, north of Tokyo, and measured at a depth of 50 km (30 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
