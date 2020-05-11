Left Menu
88 nurses from India reach Dubai to support UAE's COVID-19 battle

Aster DM Healthcare has brought in the first batch of 88 ICU nurses from India to support the UAE's ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19, with support from the Indian Consulate and UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

11-05-2020
Aster DM has brought in the first batch of ICU nurses from India to support UAE's efforts to fight COVID-19 . Image Credit: ANI

Aster DM Healthcare has brought in the first batch of 88 ICU nurses from India to support the UAE's ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19, with support from the Indian Consulate and UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Aster has selected 60 nurses trained in critical care who were working at Aster's quaternary care hospitals in India who would be joining the UAE government's forces to manage the Covid-19 care facilities in Dubai.

"After obtaining the required approvals from the Indian authorities, the UAE Embassy India facilitated and supervised the departure of the medical staff consisting of 88 specialists who were contracted by the UAE health authorities to support its efforts to combat #Corona pandemic," UAE Embassy-New Delhi tweeted. Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "The initiative reflects the trusted relationship that exists between India and the UAE and the deep commitment shared by the two nations to support one another. It is all the more pertinent during such an unprecedented crisis."

"Aster felt duty-bound to assist UAE by bringing our medical professionals from India for best possible healthcare delivery to citizens, residents and visitors alike during the Covid-19 situation, and to be part of increasing the surge capacity. We would like to extend our deep appreciation to the Director-General of DHA- H.E Humaid Al Qutami, UAE Ambassador to India H.E Dr. Ahmed AlBanna, India's Ambassador to UAE H.E Pavan Kapoor and the Consul General of India in Dubai H.E Shri Vipul who took an active interest in this mission," Dr. Moopen added. The UAE government along with Dubai Health Authority has set-up a 3000-bed field hospital in Dubai World Trade Centre to treat mild to moderate cases.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate General of India, Dubai (India in Dubai), wrote, "A salute to India, UAE and the humanity from the medical workers. We all depend on you, Salute from us as well." This is a part of the Dubai Government's proactive measure to build capacity to treat patients in case an upsurge of Covid-19 cases takes place.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority said, "We have a long-standing relationship with India and our private sector partners in healthcare. This initiative is testimony to the relationship shared by the two nations and it highlights the close collaboration between the government and the private health sector." "We have built sufficient capacity to tackle the situation in case the need arises and we are closely working with healthcare authorities in the UAE to ensure we provide the highest standard of care to Covid-19 patients in the country. We are deeply grateful to all frontline workers including all medical professionals who are working tirelessly to serve the community," he added.

A nurse, Reshma Vijayan said, "I am coming from Aster MIMS Kottakkal.... I am happy to be part of this COVID-19 mission to Dubai. As a nurse, I am happy to do my duty and serve the patients during this COVID-19 pandemic."

