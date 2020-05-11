Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sino-India border clashes: China says its troops committed to uphold peace

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:38 IST
Sino-India border clashes: China says its troops committed to uphold peace

China on Monday reacted guardedly to the recent clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers, saying its troops remained “committed to uphold peace and tranquillity” at the border areas. Both the countries should properly handle and manage their differences, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here when asked about the recent clashes.

"Chinese border troops have always been upholding peace and tranquillity along our border areas. China and India stay in close communication and coordination concerning our border affairs within existing channels," he said. Asked whether the clashes which took place on May 5-6 anyway reflects an aggressive approach by China post COVID-19 outbreak, Zhao said, “relevant assumption is groundless”.

"This year marks the 70th year of establishment of the diplomatic relations between India and China, and the two countries have joined hands to fight against COVID-19,” he said. "Under such circumstances both sides should work together with each other and properly manage and handle the differences and earnestly uphold peace and stability in the border region so as to create enabling conditions for our bilateral relations as well as joint fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Dismissing reports of any change in China’s stand post-coronavirus pandemic, Zhao said, "since the outbreak of COVID-19, China and India have been staying in close communication and cooperation on prevention and control to jointly meet the challenges”. "Now the most pressing issue for the international community is solidarity and cooperation against COVID-19. We shouldn’t allow any politicisation or stigmatisation in a bid to create more differences or confrontation,” he said.

"As to the China-India border issue, our position is clear and consistent. Our troops there are committed to uphold peace and stability. This serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples. We hope India will work with China to uphold peace and tranquillity in the border regions with concrete actions,” he said. Troops of India and China were engaged in two fierce face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and near Naku La Pass in Northern Sikkim recently, leaving several soldiers on both sides injured.

In the first incident, scores of Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh on the late evening of May 5 and the face-off ended next morning following a dialogue between the two sides. A number of soldiers on both sides sustained minor injuries as they exchanged punches and resorted to stone-pelting, the sources said, adding around 200 personnel were involved in the face-off. Both sides brought in additional troops following the fracas.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place around the Pangong Lake in August 2017. In a separate incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border in which at least 10 soldiers sustained injuries.

The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, which triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff.

In the summit, the two leaders decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding. Modi and Xi held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai in October last year with a focus on further broadening the bilateral ties.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020