Left Menu
Development News Edition

China berates New Zealand over support for Taiwan at WHO

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:42 IST
China berates New Zealand over support for Taiwan at WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China berated New Zealand on Monday for its support for Taiwan's participation at the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the country should "stop making wrong statements" on the issue to avoid damaging bilateral ties.

Taiwan, with the strong support of the United States, has stepped up it's lobbying to be allowed to take part as an observer at next week's World Health Assembly (WHA), the WHO's decision-making body, to China's anger. Taiwan is excluded from the WHO due to the objections of China, which views the island as one of its provinces. Taiwan says this has created a dangerous gap in the coronavirus fight and has accused the WHO of bending to Chinese pressure.

New Zealand's finance and foreign ministers last week backed a role for Taiwan at the WHO. Speaking at a daily news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said New Zealand's comments were a severe violation of the "one China" principle, which states that Taiwan is part of China.

"We express our strong dissatisfaction with the statements and resolutely oppose it, and we have already made stern representations with New Zealand," Zhao said. The "one China" principle is the political foundation of China and New Zealand's relationship, he added.

"China urges New Zealand to strictly abide by the 'one-China principle' and immediately stop making wrong statements on Taiwan, to avoid damaging our bilateral relationship." China has denounced Taiwan's WHO attempts as a political stunt aimed at promoting the island's formal independence and said it will fail in its efforts.

In Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told parliament on Monday that in order to be able to break through China's influence on the body there needed to be "even stronger international lung power". "This year's international atmosphere is relatively beneficial for Taiwan's participation, and so the pressure on the WHO secretariat and China is greater and greater," Wu said.

Taiwan attended the WHA as an observer from 2009-2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations were warmer. China blocked further participation after the election of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, whom China views as a separatist, an accusation she rejects.

China says it has the right to represent Taiwan on the international stage, and it and the WHO say Taipei has been provided with all the help and information it needs during the pandemic, something Taiwan disputes. Taiwan has reported only 440 coronavirus cases and seven deaths, thanks to early and effective disease prevention and control work.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020