Denmark charges two Swedes with bomb blast against tax office

Denmark's prosecutor said on Monday it had brought formal charges against two Swedes, aged 22 and 23 years, accused of carrying out a bombing of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen last year.

The prosecution service said it believed the two men transported the bomb via The Oresund Bridge, made famous by the Nordic noir TV crime series 'The Bridge', and detonated the device in what it called a "terror-like act".

The explosion in Copenhagen shattered glass doors and windows and scorched metal cladding at the main entrance of the building in Nordhavn, just north of the city center. One person was lightly wounded in the blast.