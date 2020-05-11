Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9

Fire at nursing home in Moscow suburb kills 9, injures 9PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:31 IST
At least nine people have died in a fire at a nursing home on Moscow's outskirts, officials said Monday. The authorities in Krasnogorsk on Moscow's northwestern edge said the fire at a private home for the elderly erupted late Sunday. They said that nine patients have died and another nine have been hospitalized.
Officials said the fire had apparently been caused by a short circuit. They said the nursing home was registered as a private house and lacked fire alarms and other mandatory equipment. Police have detained its owner on charges of breaching fire safety rules.
