Kobbe returns to LEC with Misfits

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 06:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 06:29 IST
After one season with Team SoloMid in the North American-based League of Legends League Championship Series, Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup is headed back to the League of Legends European Championship, joining Misfits Gaming on Monday. The 23-year-old Dane spent nearly four years with Splyce before joining TSM last December.

Misfits tweeted Monday, "It's time to come home @kobbe. Welcome to @misfitsgg" Earlier in the day, TSM announced Kobbe's departure.

"At the end of 2019, we were looking for a new core in the bot lane and Kobbe's experience and consistency, and drive coupled with (Vincent "Biofrost" Wang's) mechanics and adaptability seemed like the perfect fit for the upcoming years. Unfortunately, it became apparent as the season progressed that the synergy within the bot lane and between the bot lane and the rest of the team was not developing fast enough to keep up with the top duos in the league. Ultimately we decided to explore other options." With Kobbe alongside Biofrost, TSM came in fifth place in the 10-team LCS Spring Split regular season this year, then placed fourth in the Spring Split playoffs.

During Kobbe's time with Splyce, the team finished second in Europe in the 2016 Summer Split and Summer Split playoffs, and third in the 2018 Spring Split playoffs and the 2019 Summer Split regular season. --Field Level Media

