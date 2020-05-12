Pompeo discusses COVID-19 situation with Jaishankar, counterparts from 5 other nations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference with counterparts from six countries, including Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and South Korea. "US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Israel, Japan, and the Republic of Korea on May 11 via videoconference," Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson for US State Department, said on Twitter.

Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes, the State Department said. They also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises, reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order, it added.

"A broad-based virtual meeting on responding to the #CoronaVirus challenge. Productive discussion with FMs @SecPompeo, @MarisePayne, @Israel_katz, @moteging @ernestofaraujo & Kang Kyung-Wha," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said following the virtual meeting.