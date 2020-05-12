Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92, son Ben pays tribute
Jerry Stiller, who played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," has died aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Twitter on Monday. "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Ben, a Hollywood comedian who appeared with his father in "Zoolander" and other movies.
