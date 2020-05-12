Visitors from abroad will have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Spain

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.

At least 1,138 infections have been linked to international arrivals, but such cases have declined after the country strengthened border controls in April, enforcing two-week quarantines on all passengers coming from abroad. The recent transmissions linked to club goers have alarmed a country that had eased up on social distancing and scheduled a reopening of schools, which was pushed back by a week to May 20.

The mayor of the South Korean capital of Seoul says the number of recent coronavirus cases linked to the city's clubs and other nightspots has surpassed 100. Park Won-soon said in a virus briefing that 64 of the 101 cases detected as of 10 am Tuesday came from Seoul, which is requesting that anyone who visited any clubs or bars in the Itaewon entertainment district between April 24 and May 6 get tested for COVID-19.

He said more than 7,200 people have been tested so far. More than 8,500 police officers have been deployed nationwide to track down thousands of people who were listed as customers of the Itaewon clubs and bars linked to infections but have been out of contact, according to Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho.

Health workers are also using credit card and telecommunications records to track down Itaewon visitors. Park said the city sent text messages to some 10,900 people urging them to get tested after receiving data from police and mobile phone operators that showed they used their devices in the area..