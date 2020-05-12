Left Menu
Indian govt's assurances on prison conditions inadequate, says Nirav Modi's lawyer in London court during extradition trial

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's lawyer, during the extradition trial in London's Westminster Magistrates' Court, said that 'Indian government's assurances on prison conditions are inadequate' and that 'he has a potentially serious mental health condition that may not be treated properly at Arthur Road jail''.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:12 IST
Nirav Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Westminster Magistrate's Court in Central London on Monday saw the start of another extradition trial involving another high profile Indian fugitive - this time the flamboyant diamond dealer Nirav Modi, who is accused of swindling more than Rs 11,000 crore from the state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Given the strict lockdown measures in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi had appeared in the court via video link from Wandsworth prison in south London, where he has been detained since his arrest in March 2019, to hear the charges be laid out by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian government. Aside from charges of fraud against the PNB, Modi is also accused by the Indian government of laundering the proceeds of the fraud.

He is further accused of criminal intimidation of witnesses and causing the disappearance of witnesses, charges that were the basis of the court last year denying Modi's request for bail following his arrest, despite him offering some $4 million in security guarantees. (ANI)

