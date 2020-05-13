Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's apex court bars high court from releasing 290 military court convicts on bail

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:57 IST
Pak's apex court bars high court from releasing 290 military court convicts on bail
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday barred a high court from releasing on bail nearly 300 terrorists convicted by the military courts. A bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) is currently hearing appeals filed by 290 convicted terrorists and their facilitators against their sentences by the military courts set up after the Peshawar school attack in 2014.

The federal government had requested the PHC to form a larger bench on the matter but Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, who is hearing the case, rejected the plea. The matter was taken to the apex court by the federal government where a bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Amin heard the case along with the plea to bar the PHC from releasing the convicted militants on bail.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed argued that any decision by the high court to grant bail to 290 convicts would cause an irreparable loss to the national security. The bench accepted the plea against bails and also directed the PHC to proceed in the case on the merit. It also adjourned the hearing till Monday.

The Supreme Court is also hearing another appeal against PHC's earlier decision to set aside the conviction of more than 70 people by the military courts. The PHC on October 18, 2018 overturned the military court sentences due to lack of evidence, which was challenged in the apex court, which in November 2018 directed the jail authorities not to release them.

The military courts remained operational for four years and convicted nearly 641 militants, with about 345 sentenced to death, at least 56 of whom have been hanged, and 296 were given prison sentences. Only five accused were acquitted, according to officials.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Automation Anywhere Advances its Industry-leading Cloud-native and Web-based RPA Platform With SaaS Solutions to Combat COVID-19

- Enterprise A2019 gaining strong momentum with over 200,000 users on the platform - New, flexible SaaS packages are up and running in minutes to enable return-to-work and business continuity BANGALORE, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automati...

China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.The Chinese companys v...

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered fr...

Kyrgyz court upholds life sentence for dissident who received U.S. rights award

Kyrgyzstans Supreme Court upheld a life sentence on Wednesday for a prominent dissident convicted of inciting inter-ethnic hatred in the former Soviet republic, quashing hopes for his release under a new leadership. Azimjon Askarovs impriso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020