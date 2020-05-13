Left Menu
Russia reports 10,029 coronavirus cases, count crosses 2,42,000

Russia on Wednesday reported 10,029 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 2,42,271.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Russia on Wednesday reported 10,029 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 2,42,271. The death toll in the country due to coronavirus-linked complications has reached 2,212, reported CNN quoting data released by Russia's virus response headquarters.

The country has reported over 10,000 cases per day for 11 consecutive days. Russia has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases globally after the United States.

