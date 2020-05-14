Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:41 IST
Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948. Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other online tools Palestinians are using to mark the Nakba, or "Catastrophe", when they and their descendants were forced from their villages or fled in the war that surrounded Israel's creation.

The Nakba is generally marked on May 15 – the day after Israel's Independence Day in the western calendar. Last year Israeli troops wounded nearly 50 Palestinians during Nakba protests, but rallies were cancelled this year. In the West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas authorized digital activities to mark the anniversary,

While the Palestinians still have no state on the ground, many are finding new ways to remember their past and express their identity online. Palestine VR, a free app, is one of several new tools that aim in part to connect millions of diaspora Palestinians with their forefathers' towns and villages, some of which now lie abandoned in Israel.

"Coming to Palestine is transformational, especially for Palestinians who aren't allowed to visit," said Ramallah-based Palestine VR founder Salem Barahmeh, 30, as he guided Zoom participants through the app's 47 virtual tours of Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank. "We want to share Palestine with them, and help them feel and understand this place."

Majd al-Shihabi, a Palestinian refugee born in Syria, has developed Palestine Open Maps, an interactive database of Palestinian villages and Jewish towns as they stood in 1948. "Palestinians anywhere can see visual details of their villages, reinforcing our understanding of what Palestine was like before the exodus," Shihabi, 31, said from Beirut.

The new initiatives highlight a "digital nation" that has also formed around Palestinian culture, food and fashion, according to activists and entrepreneurs. Joudie Kalla, a Palestinian-British chef and author of Palestine on a Plate, says vigorous recipe debates amongst her 124,000 Instagram followers are evidence of a growing community.

"No one can stop Palestinians from connecting on social media - even if it's impassioned discussion over whose village makes the best kibbeh," Kalla, 42, said from London, referencing a traditional Arabic meat pie. STATEHOOD ELUSIVE

Palestinians want a state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel captured and occupied those territories in the 1967 Middle East war, later annexing East Jerusalem in a move not recognised internationally and withdrawing from Gaza in 2005. In 2012, the U.N. General Assembly approved the de facto recognition of the sovereign state of Palestine. But full Palestinian statehood has remained elusive.

Many Palestinians abroad fear losing touch with their roots. This has prompted "fusion" projects that are transforming Palestinian fashion staples like the keffiyeh - a black or red-and-white checkered scarf now available in multiple colours.

Clothing company Threads of Palestine sources keffiyeh tee-shirts, hoodies, and onesies for babies from the West Bank's last Palestinian keffiyeh factory. "The keffiyeh, it oozes with Palestinian culture," said manager Abed al-Aziz al-Karaki at Hebron's Hirbawi factory. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

One Piece Chapter 980: Luffy to lose his patience & start fighting, Kanjuro’s change in heart

COVID SCIENCE-Twin antibodies may help fight coronavirus; normal speech may spread virus

Science News Roundup: Bulgarian fossils show early arrival of Homo sapiens into Europe and Twin antibodies may help fight coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore Airlines posts first annual loss on fuel hedges, virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported its first-ever annual loss, citing poor fuel hedging bets and the collapse in demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic, and said the timing of any recovery was uncertain. The airline, a bellwethe...

US STOCKS-Futures dip on fears of prolonged economic downturn

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday following two sessions of sharp declines, as investors worried that the current economic downturn maybe is here for longer than initially presumed.The stock markets sharp rebound from March l...

Coronavirus to exacerbate gender pay gap - German study

The coronavirus crisis is likely to widen the gender pay gap in Germany as more women are cutting their hours to look after children due to the closure of schools and nurseries, a survey showed on Thursday. In households with at least one c...

Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948. Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020