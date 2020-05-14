Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presents credentials through video conferencing

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:14 IST
India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka presents credentials through video conferencing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gopal Baglay, the new High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, on Thursday presented his credentials to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa during a ceremony held here through video-conferencing, a first of its kind conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baglay presented his credentials along with the newly appointed ambassadors of Iran and Brazil during the online ceremony, President Rajapaksa's office said.

"This is the first time in Sri Lanka. Instead of postponing the acceptance of credentials in view of the pandemic, President Rajapaksa wanted the ceremony to be conducted electronically," Rajapaksa's office said in a statement. The Indian High Commission thanked the office of the Sri Lankan President and praised the use of technology for such affairs.

The High Commissioner thanked President Rajapaksa for arranging the traditional ceremony in an innovative manner and stated that the use of technology to overcome challenges, such as those posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement by the Indian mission. High Commissioner Baglay recalled that as Sri Lanka's closest maritime neighbour, India has been the first responder when Sri Lanka faced difficulties, be it natural calamities, or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

India has sent four consignments of essential life-saving medicines and medical material weighing over 25 tonnes to Sri Lanka in the last few weeks as goodwill support from the people of India. Sri Lanka has so far reported 916 cases of COVID-19 with 9 deaths. The deadly coronavirus has caused havoc worldwide by infecting 4,379,973 and claiming the lives of 2,98,185, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948.Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other onli...

Karnataka government clears APMC ordinance

Despite objections from the opposition parties, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance that will amend the laws to curtail the powers of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees APMC. According to the government, it is ai...

Mixed response from experts on army's plan to induct civilians for three-year tenure; While some call it 'fanciful', others hail it as 'timely'

The Indian Armys plans to induct civilians for a three-year tenure drew a mixed response from military and strategic affairs experts on Thursday with some calling it fanciful and warning of inherent risks that could have implications for na...

Palestinian hits Israeli soldier in car-ramming and is shot dead - military

An Israeli soldier shot dead a Palestinian on Thursday who drove deliberately at high speed towards troops in the occupied West Bank, injuring one of them, the military said.Violence has flared in the territory in the past week in the run-u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020