WTO chief Azevedo to step down a year early

WTO chief Azevedo to step down a year earlyReuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:21 IST
Roberto Azevedo, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, said on Thursday he would be leaving his post at the end of August, a year earlier than planned, saying his personal decision was also in the interests of the WTO.
Azevedo, 62, has headed the Geneva-based trade body since 2013 and is serving a second term that was due to conclude at the end of August 2021.
