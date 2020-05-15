Left Menu
White House likely to make a WHO announcement next week: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the White House will likely be making an announcement related to the World Health Organization (WHO) next week.

Updated: 15-05-2020 06:45 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the White House will likely be making an announcement related to the World Health Organization (WHO) next week. "We will be making an announcement on the World Health Organization shortly, soon. Probably next week sometime," Trump said was quoted as saying by CNN.

Trump's comment comes in the backdrop of allegations made by the US President blaming the health organization for not acting swiftly to contain the deadly contagion. In April, Trump administration had halting funding to the WHO saying that a review would be conducted.

Trump had said the review would cover the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus." He also criticized the role of previous US regimes' in providing a larger sum to WHO than China.

Since the start of the pandemic, Trump on several occasion has also lambasted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over his role in the world organisations' COVID-19 response. The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 300,000, mark with over 4.42 million cases of infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Some 1.58 million people have also been cured of the illness, as per US-based tracker. As of 4 am Friday, the number of people infected globally stands at 4,426,937 with at least 301,370 deaths reported.

The United States has the highest case count in the world, 1,413,012, including 85,581 fatalities. (ANI)

