Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration failed to scale up in time to distribute COVID-19 drug: Ex-Official Rick Bright

There are not enough doses of the coronavirus trial drug remdesivir because the Trump administration failed to ramp up production and lacks a distribution plan, former government vaccine developer Rick Bright said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 07:16 IST
Trump administration failed to scale up in time to distribute COVID-19 drug: Ex-Official Rick Bright
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], May 15 (Sputnik/ANI): There are not enough doses of the coronavirus trial drug remdesivir because the Trump administration failed to ramp up production and lacks a distribution plan, former government vaccine developer Rick Bright said on Thursday. "We are seeing challenges with limited doses of remdesivir," Bright told a congressional hearing. "We haven't scaled up production and we don't have a plan on how to fairly and equitably distribute."

The US Food and Drug Administration approved emergency-use authorization for remdesivir earlier this month. Bright, who previously headed the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) as its top vaccine expert, says he suggested remdesivir as early as February to relevant officials in the administration as a potentially appropriate treatment for the coronavirus, but found himself ignored.

The near three-month lapse since has cost the United States, which now has 1.4 million cases and more than 85,000 deaths from the coronavirus, urgent time in responding to the pandemic, Bright told Thursday's hearing. Bright says he was fired from BARDA after refusing to endorse President Donald Trump's recommendation for the malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, as an alternative but unproven prescription for the COVID-19. The former vaccine expert has since been rehired at another health division within the administration.

Asked if he was concerned about the administration's competence in handling the US vaccine under development for the coronavirus, Bright replied: "Absolutely". "You can imagine this scenario this fall or winter, maybe even early next spring, when the vaccine becomes available," he said. "There's not one company that can produce enough for our country or for the world. We need to have a strategy and plan in place now to make sure that we can make that vaccine distributed in a fair and equitable manner."

While Trump has suggested that a US vaccine for the coronavirus can be fast-tracked to be available by end of this year, Bright said the project would take at least 12 to 18 months, "even on an aggressive schedule". (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 bln U.S. chip factory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , a major supplier to Apple Inc, announced on Friday it will build a 12 billion chip factory in Arizona, in what the company called a strong partnership with the U.S. government.The move by the worl...

Covid-19 will create changes in our society even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadian PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said that the impact of coronavirus pandemic will create changes in our society and even if a vaccine is found people will have to modify their behaviours. Covid-19 will be one of the thing...

Only Customs-permitted to be able to import tobacco products in NZ

The Government will close a loophole that allowed some people to import cigarettes and loose-leaf tobacco for manufacturing cigarettes and roll your owns for sale on the black market without excise tax being paid, says Minister of Customs J...

Brazil and Mexico report record surge in coronavirus cases as Latin America reels

Brazil and Mexico on Thursday reported a record one-day rise in new coronavirus cases, just as leaders of both countries intensified attempts to reopen their economies even as the spread of the virus in Latin America is seemingly gathering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020