Nepal to issue new political map incorporating Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura; claims its territories

Nepal will issue new maps that will incorporate all of "its territories" including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, said country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 22:36 IST
Nepal map. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal will issue new maps that will incorporate all of "its territories" including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh, said country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari. While presenting on the Policies and Programs of the Government of Nepal for the fiscal year at the Federal Parliament, Bhandari reiterated that the disputed territories fall within Nepal.

She claimed that the areas were parts of Nepal and promised to adopt "appropriate diplomatic measures to resolve existing issues". "Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are the territories of Nepal and a concrete diplomatic initiative shall be made to secure them. A new political map shall be issued by incorporating the missing land accordingly," reads the Policies and Programs document read out in parliament by President Bhandari.

The territories are disputed between India and Nepal. Last year, New Delhi published a new map that showed Kalapani within its borders, a move protested by Kathmandu. India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. Nepal said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."

The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India. Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

After a new road was inaugurated on May 8 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area. Following a strong objection from Nepal, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district "lies completely within the territory of India".

"We have seen the press release dated May 9, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal pertaining to the inauguration of a road in India. The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the State of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India," the MEA said in a statement. "The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders," said the MEA.

The MEA also said that the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing and India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations with Nepal. (ANI)

