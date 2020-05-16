Virtus.pro buy forZe's team for Rainbow Six Siege competition

Virtus.pro signed the roster from forZe eSports to fill their Rainbow Six Siege roster, the organization announced Saturday. Rainbow Six Siege becomes the fifth platform for Russia-based Virtus.pro.

"We have watched the discipline development for a long time and looked at existing rosters from different regions," said Sergey Glamazda, Virtus.pro's general manager. "Finally, we settled on forZe eSports players: we had a mutual interest with the players, and the organization was ready to conclude a transfer deal. We have signed long-term contracts and intend to play with the good perspectives in this field. Virtus.pro we are happy to welcome the fans of Rainbow Six Siege and will do our best to please you with victories and great content in the coming seasons." forZe eSports' CEO, Sergey "MegioN" Ignatko, said the team had been a work in progress since November 2018.

"When the decision was made to sell the roster, the priority was to find an organization that respected discipline as much as we did," Ignatko said. "I want to wish the players further growth and good luck in the squad Virtus.pro." Virtus.pro's Rainbow Six Siege team now is:

--Artem "Shockwave" Simakov --Artem "wTg" Morozov

--Alan "Rask" Ali --Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko

--Pavel " Amision" Chebatkov --Kerim "Toda" Musaev (coach)

--Andrey "Andreezy" Bavian (analyst) The new Virtus.pro team will play in the Russian Major League Season 4 on May 23-24.

