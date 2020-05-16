Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani doctor, who wanted to carry 'lone wolf' terror attacks in US, indicted on terrorism charges

A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has been indicted by a federal grand jury for providing support to a terrorist group after he told paid informants that he wanted to carry out "lone wolf" terror attacks in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:41 IST
Pakistani doctor, who wanted to carry 'lone wolf' terror attacks in US, indicted on terrorism charges
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator have been indicted by a federal grand jury for providing support to a terrorist group after he told paid informants that he wanted to carry out "lone wolf" terror attacks in the United States. Muhammad Masood, 28, who was formally charged on Friday for his alleged ties to the Islamic State, has been in custody since he was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on March 19, New York Post reported.

Federal prosecutors said that Masood told informants that he was working for the jihadist group, which controls large swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq. They said he was in the US on a work visa. From January to March, Masood made several statements to informants he believed were members of the Islamic State, expressing a desire to fight for the group in Syria and carry out attacks against the US, according to court papers cited by the media.

In one instance, Masood messaged an informant: "there is so much I wanted to do here ... lon wulf [sic] stuff you know ... but I realized I should be on the ground helping brothers sisters kids," according to court papers. Prosecutors said Masood was planning to travel to Syria at the end of March, via Amman, capital of Jordan. But he had to change his travel plans after Jordan closed its borders because of the coronavirus pandemic, and hatched an elaborate scheme to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to travel to Syria on a cargo ship, court papers said.

The Mayo Clinic has also confirmed that Masood had worked at the medical center but wasn't employed there at the time he was arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...

4 DU professors write to Prez Kovind against varsity's open book online exam decision

Four Delhi University DU professors have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the varsitys arbitrary decision to hold exams through open-book mode online if the COVID-19 situation doesnt normalise. In the letter, the professors said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020