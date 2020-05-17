Chinese envoy to Israel found dead inside official residence

Chinese Ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, was found dead inside his official residence on Sunday morning, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN. The death of the 57-year-old diplomat is not being treated as suspicious.

Police are outside the ambassador's residence in Herzliya as a part of the standard procedure, the ministry's spokesperson said. The Chinese embassy has not issued any statement on the diplomat's death so far.

Ambassador Du assumed his current role in Israel in February this year. In mid-March, he wrote in an article in The Jerusalem Post that he immediately had to enter two weeks of mandatory self-quarantine on his arrival. (ANI)