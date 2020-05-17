Harsh Vardhan to represent India at 73rd World Health Assembly
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will represent India at the two-day World Health Assembly of the World Health Organisation (WHO) commencing from Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 23:19 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will represent India at the two-day World Health Assembly of the World Health Organisation (WHO) commencing from Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO has announced that the 73rd World Health Assembly will be held virtually. Coronavirus will be the agenda in the meeting, which will be attended by all 194 WHO member states plus observers.
The agenda has been reduced to fit into two days, starting on May 18 and concluding no later on May 19, said a statement. Coronavirus, which is believed to have emerged from China's Wuhan city has infected 4.6 million people worldwide so far, including at least 312,000 deaths.
Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases stands at 90,927, including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
