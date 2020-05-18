Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's extradition request for Dawood aide Tiger Hanif refused by UK

PTI | London | Updated: 18-05-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 00:27 IST
India's extradition request for Dawood aide Tiger Hanif refused by UK
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The British government has turned down India's request for the extradition of Tiger Hanif, an alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim wanted in India in connection with two bomb blasts in Surat in 1993, the UK Home Office has confirmed. Hanif, whose full name is Mohammed Hanif Umerji Patel, was traced to a grocery store in Bolton, Greater Manchester, and arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in February 2010. The 57-year-old since lost a number of legal bids to stay in Britain, claiming that he will be tortured in India. However, his final bid to then Home Secretary Sajid Javid succeeded as the Pakistani-origin minister refused the request last year.

"We can confirm that the extradition request for Hanif Patel was refused by the then Home Secretary and Mr. Patel was discharged by the court in August 2019," a UK Home Office source said on Sunday. Hanif's extradition to India was first ordered by then Home Secretary Theresa May in June 2012. During an appeal at the High Court in London in April 2013, Justice Kenneth Parker noted the information provided in India's request described how, following the Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, "internecine hostilities" broke out between the Muslim and Hindu communities in Gujarat.

"The requesting state's case is that the appellant was part of a Muslim group which obtained explosives, guns and other weapons and then carried out revenge terrorist attacks on the Hindu community, including two explosions which resulted in loss of life, injury and damage," the judge noted. The first explosion was in January 1993 in a market on the Varacha Road in Surat, which killed an eight-year-old girl and the second explosion was in April 1993 at Surat railway station.

Arguments made on behalf of Hanif claimed there was "a real risk of torture" if Hanif was extradited to India. "There is nothing to suggest that the appellant [Hanif[ is now no longer able to recall the events in question, or that the court in India would be unwilling or unable to consider the extent, if any, of any prejudice to the fairness of the criminal trial by reason of the passage of time," the judge had ruled, clearing Hanif's extradition.

Under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, India is category two-country, which means the Home Secretary has final sign-off on any extradition request, which in this case was turned down. Similarly, the Indian government's request for the extradition of liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya in the fraud and money laundering case involving loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines is with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel for formal certification, after he lost a last-ditch attempt seeking leave to appeal in the UK Supreme Court last Thursday.

The 64-year-old businessman, who remains on bail, can also make representations to the minister, though his legal avenues now remain limited and may only involve a temporary reprieve due to the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Centre's order on extending lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly: WB govt

The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated. The ongoing status quo will continue. It will be follo...

'He wouldn't say a word' - Rwanda genocide fugitive lived incognito in Paris

Rwandan genocide fugitive Felicien Kabuga, whose arrest on Saturday ended 26 years on the run, was a frail, elderly man who said little to neighbors and who would take a stroll most days outside of his apartment in a well-off suburb of Pari...

Auraiya road accident: Sub inspector, 7 constables suspended; death toll rises to 26

A police sub-inspector and seven constables were on Sunday suspended for negligence in discharging duty in connection with the Auraiya road accident in Uttar Pradesh in which the death toll rose to 26 with another man succumbing to injuries...

Bihar reports 8th death; Patna witnesses biggest single-day spike with 57 COVID-19 cases

Bihar reported its eighth death due to coronavirus on Sunday with the state capital alone witnessing 57 out of 106 fresh COVID cases, thus making it the number one district in terms of positive cases in the state. The tally of positive COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020