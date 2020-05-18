Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aus hails global support for COVID-19 probe, expresses confidence of positive outcome at WHO meet

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST
Aus hails global support for COVID-19 probe, expresses confidence of positive outcome at WHO meet

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday hailed the global support for a comprehensive investigation into the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed confidence of a positive outcome for the motion for an independent probe at the WHO virtual meeting. China has come under increasing global pressure over lack of transparency in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the virus came to light in Wuhan in December last year, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market.

Beijing has been vehemently opposing the allegations, claiming it to be "politically motivated" in an election year in the US. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is all set to conduct its first ever virtual assembly in Geneva on Monday. The meeting is expected to focus entirely on the coronavirus, which has claimed over 315,280 lives globally and infected more than 4,716,960 people.

The European Union has drafted a resolution -- co-sponsored by several countries, including Australia, the UK, Russia and Canada -- calling on the WHO to initiate an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and global responses to it. The motion is expected to be approved in a vote at the WHO Assembly in Geneva.

"We're very encouraged by the growing levels of support for the comprehensive World Health Assembly motion. We look forward to seeing hopefully a positive outcome later this week," foreign minister Payne told a press conference. "What it illustrates is a broad view that given the experience of COVID-19 -- over 300,000 deaths, millions of people around the world losing their jobs, including in Australia...the impact on economies from one corner of the globe to the other...There is a strong view that it is appropriate to engage in a review of what has happened in the pandemic, the impact it has had to ensure...that it does not happen again," she said.

Payne said Australia has specifically sought for an impartial, comprehensive and independent review on the COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed 99 lives and infected 7,060 people in Australia.

"The draft of the resolution has almost 50 clauses and it is a very comprehensive piece of work...it sets out a whole range of steps that needs to be taken in relation to COVID-19," Payne said. Beijing has accused Canberra of parroting the US in its call for an inquiry to determine the origins of COVID-19 and warned that pursuing the investigation could spark a Chinese consumer boycott of students and tourists visiting Australia as well as of sales of major exports, including beef and wine.

Downplaying the growing trade tensions between Australia and China, Payne said the government will deal with issues on merits. The trade tensions between the two countries escalated further after China banned beef from four Australian abattoirs last week and threatened to impose 80 per cent import tariff on Australian barley.

According to media reports, the efforts of Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham to discuss the issue of increasing the tariff on barley with his Chinese counterpart has been ignored. "We've made a request for me to be able to have discussions with my Chinese counterpart. That request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation quoted the trade minister as saying on Sunday.

Birmingham on Monday said the global inquiry was in favour of China as well the rest of the world. "See the extent of global support for an independent inquiry into COVID-19...Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and died, millions of people have lost their jobs, billions of lives have been disrupted. The least we can do as a globe is work together to make sure we learn the lessons from it, and try to avoid a repeat of it again in the future," he told a TV channel.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan gives a shout-out to on-duty sanitation workers outside his residence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa. Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actors 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans ...

Euro zone bond yields fall on negative rate talk in UK

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, pulled lower with British gilt yields on growing speculation that Britain may be next to push interest rates below 0.Italys bond market, where yields fell over 4 basis points as prices rose, ...

With one-way systems and floor markings, Britain increases rail services

Britains rail network on Monday added more services for the first time since the country went into coronavirus lockdown two months ago, testing new measures to ensure social distancing and prevent crowding.Network Rail said that just under ...

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy.

Liquor shops in Puducherry to reopen on Tuesday, says CM V Narayanasamy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020