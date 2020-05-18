Left Menu
Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Sri Lanka on May 29

Air India will operate a special flight later this month to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, Indian High Commission said on Monday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:48 IST
Air India flight to bring back Indians stranded in Sri Lanka on May 29
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India will operate a special flight later this month to repatriate Indian nationals stranded in Sri Lanka, Indian High Commission said on Monday. This is the first flight from Sri Lanka since the lockdown began over two months ago.

"Air India will operate a special flight on 29th May to repatriate some of the stranded Indians in #SriLanka (from Colombo to Mumbai). Information regarding the flight will be updated on the High Commission of India website," India in Sri Lanka tweeted. India government has launched the 'Vande Bharat Mission' on May 7 to bring back home Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

However, Sri Lanka is not among the countries for which evacuation flights have been announced so far. The High Commission has also issued a guideline for the repatriation of Indian nationals. It said that priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with the expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, thoserequired to return to India due to the death of a family member, and students.

The cost of travel, as specified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA)/ Department of Military Affairs (DMA) will be borne by such travellers. Before boarding, all travellers shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days or as specified by respective State/UT Governments on arrival in India, at their own cost.

At the time of boarding of the flight/ship thermal screening will be done as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight/ship, the guidelines stated. (ANI)

