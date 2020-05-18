Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rome's coronavirus-hit Raphael exhibition to reopen in June

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:46 IST
Rome's coronavirus-hit Raphael exhibition to reopen in June
Representative image

An exhibition commemorating the 500th anniversary of the death of Renaissance artist Raphael will reopen on June 2 in Rome and it's run extended until Aug.30 after it fell foul of the COVID-19 lockdown. The show at the Scuderie del Quirinale Gallery opened on March 5 but closed just three days later as COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, spread across Italy.

It had been due to finish on June 2, but its organizers said in a statement on Monday they had reached an agreement with museums around the world, including Madrid's Prado, London's National Gallery and the Washington National Gallery of Art, to extend the loans of their masterpieces for three months. Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, known in the English-speaking world as Raphael, was born in 1483 and died aged just 37 after a sudden illness in Rome. He was one of the most celebrated artists of his age.

"The exhibition offers the opportunity to admire a concentration of Raphael works that we have never seen in the same venue," said Eike Schmidt, director of Florence's Uffizi museum. "We are very happy to extend the loan of about 50 masterpieces for as long as necessary", he added.

During the lockdown, the artworks have been covered up but the exhibition has never been dismantled because the curators had hoped for a restart. Some 70,000 tickets had been sold in online sales before the first opening to the public, for an exhibition that brings together 204 works of art, including 120 by Raphael himself.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths decreases the government is relaxing lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. However,t social distancing rules remain quite stringent and only a very few people at a time will be admitted to the show.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy calls for Russia-US talks to help end Syrian war

The UN special envoy for Syria called Monday for talks between Russia and the United States to help end the more than nine-year-old war, saying the two major powers could play a key role. Geir Pedersens encouragement to Moscow and Washingto...

Trump fired watchdog who was probing Saudi arms sales - lawmakers

President Donald Trump may have fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick because he was investigating U.S. military sales to Saudi Arabia, Democratic lawmakers said on Monday, although Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he sou...

Hangzhou Spark officially add Architect

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho Architect Park from the San Francisco Shock. Architects arrival follows the retirement of Jun-ki Bazzi Park from the Overwatc...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020