Italy has its fewest daily deaths in 2 months

PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March. According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections were registered in a 24-hour period ending Monday evening.

That same period saw 451 confirmed new cases. On Monday, Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores, or attend church services such as Mass.

But until next month they still can't travel outside their regions except for work or other strict necessities, as lockdown rules are gradually lifted. Italy now officially has 32,007 deaths, although many in nursing homes who died during the lockdown period weren't tested for coronavirus as the tests were mainly given to hospitalized patients.

Overall, there are 225,886 confirmed cases of COVID-in Italy, where Europe's outbreak began.

