Taliban rejects as fake statement on India attributed to it

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 19-05-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 00:18 IST
The Taliban clarified on Monday that a statement circulated on social media regarding India and attributed to it does not belong to the Islamic emirate whose policy is very clear not to interfere in the internal affairs of others. "The statement that has been circulated in certain media regarding India does not belong to Islamic emirate," tweeted Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson the Taliban Political Office based in Doha, Qatar.

He said that the "policy of Islamic emirate regarding neighbor states is very obvious that we don't interfere in the domestic issue of other countries." His remarks come after tweets attributed to the Taliban spokespersons claimed that friendship between the group and India is impossible unless the Kashmir issue is resolved. The Deputy of Qatar-based Taliban political office, Mula Abas Stanekzai, recently alleged that during the last two decades, India has only cooperated and kept ties with those who are corrupt and have been put in power by foreigners not elected by the Afghan people.

He mentioned that India should cooperate with Afghan peace process. Rejecting the Afghan Taliban's statement that India has been playing a negative role in the country for the past 40 years, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gran Hewad, said that Afghanistan's relations with India are within international frameworks and based on mutual respect.

India has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. It has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan controlled.

