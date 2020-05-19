Left Menu
COVID-19: South Korean schools to reopen

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:25 IST
South Korea has reported 13 fresh cases, a possible sign that a recent outbreak in the capital area is stabilizing, as officials prepare to reopen schools

Nine of the new cases were from Seoul and nearby regions, where dozens of infections have been linked to clubgoers who went out in early May as the country began relaxing social distancing measures

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip urged vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus and called for education officials to double check preventive measures with high-school seniors returning to school on Wednesday.

