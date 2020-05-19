French Foreign Minister: in interest of all of EU to sign up to Franco-German recovery plan

French Foreign Minister: in interest of all of EU to sign up to Franco-German recovery planReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:38 IST
France's foreign minister said European Union countries which are skeptical about a Franco-German proposal for a 500 billion euro ($546 billion) coronavirus recovery fund should back it or risk making it even harder to get out of the crisis.
"It's in the interest of all European countries to sign up for this initiative .... if there isn't this momentum, nobody will able to get out of it," Jean-Yves Le Drian told LCI television.
