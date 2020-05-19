Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths: Health Ministry

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:03 IST
Pakistan reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths: Health Ministry

Pakistan reported 1,841 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 36 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the country to nearly 44,000 with 939 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday. As the coronavirus cases in the national capital Islamabad crossed the 1,000-mark, other parts of Pakistan also continued to witness a surge in the infections.

Till now, 17,241 cases have been detected in Sindh, 15,976 in Punjab, 6,230 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 1,034 in Islamabad, 550 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 115 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "So far 400,292 tests have been done including 12,957 in the last 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement. As the numbers go up, Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, especially in the wake of easing the restrictions. Pakistan has started easing in phases the lockdown and partially resumed its domestic air services.

The health ministry said that a total of 12,489 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stood at 939 with 36 new lives lost in the last 24 hours. To add to the woes of the government, leading clerics announced on Monday to resume five-time congregational prayers at mosques across the country.

They said prevailing uncertainty about the end of coronavirus could not stop people from activities of daily life and regular business. The congregations were banned when the countrywide lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, prayers were allowed under strict social distancing with the beginning of Ramzan in April..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Research by Huami Shows Smart Wearable Device Big Data could assist with alerting new trends related to COVID-19

Academic Studies Demonstrated the Smart Wearable Devices Role in Early Alert of Epidemic Outbreaks and Public Health Management. SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the latest paper titled Learning from Large-Scale Wearable Devic...

Karnataka limps back to normal; buses, autorickshaws resume services

After rigid lockdown for 56 days to contain coronavirus, starting from March 24, Karnataka on Tuesday started limping back to normalcy with autorickshaw, cabs and city buses plying on the roads adhering to the new norms issued by the govern...

German economy to shrink by double-digit percentage range - DIHK

Germanys DIHK chambers of industry and commerce said on Tuesday it expected Europes largest economy to shrink by a double-digit percentage range this year due to the coronavirus crisis, a much more pessimistic view than the governments fore...

Sport-On this day... May 20

ON THIS DAY -- MAY 20 May 20, 1989SOCCER - Liverpools John Aldridge scores in the fourth minute of the FA Cup final against Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley Stadium in London. Stuart McCall equalised twice for Everton, but Ian Rushs br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020