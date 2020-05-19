Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore reports 451 new coronavirus cases

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:17 IST
Singapore reports 451 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore continues to report a high level of coronavirus infection among foreign workers, confirming 451 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 28,794. Of the new cases, only one is Singaporean citizen or a permanent resident while all others are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, said the Health Ministry in its preliminary daily update.

Meanwhile, about 85,000 foreign construction workers living in public housing and private residences are being allowed to leave their homes on Tuesday, with their stay-home notice (SHN) ending on Monday at 11.59 pm. They must, however, continue to abide by circuit breaker measures and head out only for necessities, like buying food, reported The Straits Times.

The move does not apply to construction workers living in dormitories such as purpose-built dormitories, factory-converted dormitories, and temporary quarters on construction sites. They have to wait until after June 1. The restriction on movement was imposed as a precautionary measure on April 20, after construction sites looked set to be potential hotbeds of infection.

The SHN was slated to last till May 4 but was extended after the number of infected construction work pass holders living outside purpose-built dormitories continued to rise. Advisories on the latest move were sent to employers last Friday (May 15) by the Manpower Ministry and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), reminding them to inform their employees to abide by circuit breaker measures even after the SHN ends.

Much like the rest of Singapore, foreign workers can go out only for specific purposes such as buying food and groceries or to seek urgent medical attention. About 180,000 foreign workers and their dependents were affected by the SHN, said a report by The Straits Times.

Currently, only 5 percent of the construction workforce is at work on critical projects that include those which cannot be left idle for too long for safety reasons.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma helped me during mini-slump in form during Windies tour: Mayank Agarwal

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has said that Rohit Sharma helped him overcome the slip in form during the Windies tour. India had played West Indies for two Test matches in August 2019 and Agarwal was unable to score many runs in the...

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babus family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihars Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his fam...

Sodexo BRS India certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 19 ANINewsVoir Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the ...

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europes largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020