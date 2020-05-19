Russia's PM back to work after bout with virus

Russia's prime minister has fully resumed his duties after recovering from the coronavirus. Mikhail Mishustin, 54, announced that he had been infected in a televised call with President Vladimir Putin on April 30.

On Tuesday, Mishustin's office said that he has checked out of the hospital and returned to his duties in the Cabinet headquarters. He is set to take part in a video conference with President Vladimir Putin later in the day. Several Cabinet ministers and Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also have been infected. Peskov said that he had double pneumonia caused by the virus. He noted that he hadn't met with Putin in person for more than a month.

Putin has limited public appearances and held most of his meetings online during the virus pandemic.