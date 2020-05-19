Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in

Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits. New South Wales (NSW) Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australian Museum on May 10 around 1 a.m. local time, using some nearby scaffolding to gain access, before exploring the exhibits for 40 minutes.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

UK's Sunak: "jury is out" on how economy emerges from COVID crisis

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that the jury is out on what the countrys economy will look like after the coronavirus crisis.Speaking to British lawmakers, Sunak said the longer the economy remains in recession, the gr...

Britain's data watchdog says it is investigating easyJet cyber attack

Britains Information Commissioners Office said on Tuesday it was investigating the cyber attack on easyJet and urged anyone affected by data breaches to be particularly vigilant about phishing attacks and scam messages. We have a live inves...

DoT gears up to handle telecom network disruption from 'Amphan' cyclone

The Department of Telecom DoT has set up a round-the-clock control room for managing and restoring communication network disruption in view of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan, a top official said on Tuesday. Telecom Secretary Ansh...

Haryana to spend Rs 1,000 crore under MGNREGA this year: Dy CM Dushyant

Haryanas Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said that the works under MGNREGA will be encouraged and the state has targeted to spend Rs 1,000 crore this year under the scheme, which is more than double over the previous year...
