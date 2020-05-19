Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Union backs WHO after Trump's new threat over funding

The European Union (EU) has come out in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) after US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently suspend funding to the agency.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:10 IST
European Union backs WHO after Trump's new threat over funding
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The European Union (EU) has come out in support of the World Health Organization (WHO) after US President Donald Trump threatened to permanently suspend funding to the agency. "The European Union backs the WHO in its efforts to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak and has already provided additional funding to support these efforts," a spokesperson for the European Commission Virginie Battu-Henriksson was quoted as saying by CNN on Tuesday.

This comes after Trump told WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday that the US will completely stop funding the international agency unless it commits to major improvements within the next 30 days. On Tuesday, the EU spokesperson stressed that "global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts" was "the only effective and viable option to win" the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"This is the time for solidarity, it is not the time for finger-pointing or undermining multilateral cooperation, especially today as we are awaiting for the approval ... of a resolution which has been presented by the European Union and its member states at the World Health Assembly," Battu-Henriksson added. In April, the US President suspended the funding for the WHO over its "China-centric" policies.

Trump had also accused the global health body of ignoring credible reports on the spread of the virus and making incorrect and misleading claims about the deadly contagion under pressure from Beijing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Over 21 lakh passengers reach home in 1,595 'Shramik Special' trains so far

More than 21 lakh passengers have reached their native places in 1,595 Shramik Special trains which have been operationalized so far from various states across the country, the government said on Tuesday. As on 19th May 2020 till 1600 hrs,...

Children with COVID-19 may be less contagious than adults, two UK epidemiologists say

There are tentative signs that children may not spread the novel coronavirus as much as adults, two top epidemiologists said on Tuesday, though they cautioned that the bad news was that human immunity may not last that long. As Europe and t...

Two Bangladeshis arrested in Sikkim

Two Bangladeshis were arrested on charges of illegally staying in Sikkim for months, the Foreigners Registration office said on Tuesday. Suman Majumdar, 21, has been arrested from a locality in Pakyong police station area, while Md Matiur R...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on EU recovery-fund plan, oil climbs

The euro and European government debt rallied on Tuesday, lifted by a Franco-German proposal to fund grants for regions hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, while oil rose on growing demand as countries eased business lockdowns. A gauge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020