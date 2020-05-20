Russia: Military helicopter crash lands killing all crew

Russia: Military helicopter crash lands killing all crewPTI | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:03 IST
The Russian military said one of its helicopters crash-landed in an uninhabited area north of Moscow late Tuesday, killing all crew members
The Defense Ministry said the incident involving a Mi-8 helicopter occurred near the town of Klin, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Moscow. The incident may have been caused by a technical malfunction, officials said
The ministry didn't clarify how many crew members were on board, but said that the helicopter wasn't carrying ammunition and landed “in a desolate area." The Chief Command of the Russian Aerospace Forces has dispatched a commission to the site of the incident, officials added.
