Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 03:43 IST
Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions.

"It's all satirical, of course," she told Reuters in an interview. The publisher has described the series as a "racy comedy, action and adventure series" likened to "'Barbarella' meets 'Star Trek' meets 'Stripperella.'" Her only request to the book's authors, she said, was that "I not be portrayed as ditzy." People who assume that are making a "grave mistake," she said. "Because once I'm in the door, I'm going to kick everybody in the room's ass."

Daniels was thrust into the spotlight in 2018 after it was revealed she received hush money to keep quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006, before he was elected president. Trump has denied having an affair with her. On Wednesday, Daniels and TidalWave will rerelease an updated bio comic book titled "Female Force: Stormy Daniels." Compared with her 2018 biography, Daniels said, "It's a little bit more campy."

Since a U.S. judge dismissed her hush-money agreement case against Trump in March 2019, Daniels has tackled new ventures, including a podcast and performing standup comedy around the world. She plans to star in an upcoming horror film. "I'm not going to sit here and lie and say like good stuff didn't come out of it, because it absolutely did," she said, referring to her fame. "But what people don't realize is that it's always still a double-edged sword."

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Bolsonaro says Brazil to issue new chloroquine protocol on Wednesday

Brazils Health Ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the ne...

Soccer-Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

Brazilian football could restart at the end of June, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF told Reuters on Tuesday even though the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in South Americas hardest-hit nation...

Chaos nip Liquid in DreamHack Spring - NA opener

Chaos Esports Club came from behind to beat Team Liquid 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a 250,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, originally ...

Soccer-Premier League confirms six positive COVID-19 cases after testing

The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals.The novel coronavirus tests were taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020